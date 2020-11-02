WHO Libya biweekly operational update (16-31 October)

General developments: political & security situation

• UNSMIL Convenes First Virtual Session of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

• ‘5+5’ Joint Military Commission Agrees on Permanent Countrywide Ceasefire.

• The members of the Security Council welcomed the permanent ceasefire agreement signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission on 23 October in Geneva following talks facilitated by the United Nations.

• The General Authority of Searching for the Missing has discovered four more mass graves in the city of Tarhuna

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

COVID-19 response

Pillar 1: Coordination

• Continued to provide technical guidance to national and regional COVID-19 committees and disseminate daily and weekly updates on the disease.

• Met with the MoH to discuss preparations for a nationalreview of Libya’s COVID-19 response. Due to time constraints, the MoH will not be able to fully use WHO’s intra-action review (IAR) toolkit. WHO has recommended that the review focus on progress meeting objectives; social and public health preventive measures; COVAX; decrees and resolutions; surveillance; health system capacity; stakeholder participation; and how to strengthen public health and social measures to tackle the pandemic.

• Met with the head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Sebha as well as the heads of Sebha Medical and Triage Centres and the health services administration to discuss the deteriorating health care services in the city and explore the better use of resources to address needs and gaps.

Pillar 2: Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE)

• Conducted two one-day training sessions (on 21 and 25 October 2020) for 67 community health workers (CHWs) in Wadi Ashshatti. Participants were trained on risk communications around infection prevention and control (IPC), waste management and handling dead bodies.

• Conducted two three-day training courses (13-15 October and 18-20 October) on IPC, case management and risk communication for another 26 CHWs.

• Participated in a virtual meeting organized by EMRO on 18 October 2020 to explore ways to improve risk communications around COVID-19 and promote mask wearing throughout the region.

Pillar 3: Surveillance, rapid response teams and case investigation

• Continued to follow up with the NCDC on daily registered COVID-19 cases and the epidemiological situation. WHO also discussed how to enhance COVID-19 surveillance to include infected health care workers.

• Supported a two-day training workshop for rapid response teams (RRTs) organized by the NCDC in Ghiryan from 21 to 22 October 2020. Participants were trained on outbreak investigation, sample collection, contact tracing, IPC and data management.

• Launched a joint NCDC/WHO/IOM EWARN weekly bulletin that consolidates COVID-19 data from health facilities and from migrant sites covered by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix.

Pillar 4: Points of entry

Pillar 5: National laboratory

• Distributed 2 GenExpert machines to Al Baida and Derna.

Pillar 6: Infection prevention and control (IPC)

• Conducted a three-day training course (19-21 October) on managing COVID-19 patients for 23 physicians working in triage and isolation centres.

• Conducted two training courses (on 19-20 and 20-21 October) on managing COVID-19 patients for 10 psychiatrists and 21 psychologists working in Al Razi psychiatric hospital.

• Participated in a meeting of the MoH’s IPC working group (led by UNICEF and WHO) on 22 October 2020. WHO recommended that the MoH include four topics (PPE supplies, training, hygiene supplies and WASH) in its mapping exercise to gather information on the gaps and support required under the IPC pillar of its national COVID-19 plan.

• Contracted six IPC officers to support COVID-19 isolation departments throughout the country.

Pillar 7: Case management

• Revised its list of COVID-19 facilities to include updated information on bed capacity, human resources and functionality.

Pillar 8: Operational support and logistics

Leadership

• Presented an update on COVID-19 situation in Libya to the diplomatic community

• Prepared an update to the EU delegation on WHO operations in Libya

• Followed up with DFID on the proposal for support to a Mental Health Programme

• Reviewed quarantine measures for UN staff in Libya and prepared a proposal to the Crisis Management Team for an amendment of the current practice

• Reviewed numerous proposals and reports (inclusing ECHO and DFID PHC final reports)

• Prepared a report on the status of the implementation of the audit recommendations

• Briefed the donors in a meeting organized by HQ on the country context and the follow up on the audit recommendations

Coordination and Health Information Management

• Conducted a meeting with HIS unit lead in the MoH discussing the plan and agree to work closely to enhance reporting and health indicators.

• Conducted a coordination meeting with National Surveillance and RRT Focal team in NCDC to discuss the reporting templates and the standard daily information for COVID-19.

• Developed draft of COVID-19 interactive dashboard and shared with the NCDC.

• Shared the 4W dataset/table on MHPSS data, as well as a summary analysis, with MHPSS team.

• Designed a first draft of WHO KPI infographic.

• Produced health sector Libya, 4W snapshot, September 2020; Map, health sector Libya operational presence in Libya, January – September 2020; Operational presence/response of health sector organizations by municipality level (based on 4W inputs, January – September 2020)

• Updated the interactive dashboard: Health sector interactive analysis for the 4Ws

• Produced health sector bulletin for October 2020.

• Produced a final narrative of Health Sector HRP 2021; final list of districts and municipalities ranked by Health Sector Severity Scale (disaggregated by population groups); health sector inputs to inter-sector operational monitoring framework; Health sector costing (per activity/per unit).