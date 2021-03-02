Libya
WHO Libya biweekly operational update (16-31 January 2021)
Attachments
General developments: political & security situation
General developments: political & security situation
Corona Advisory Committee warns of worsening epidemiological situation, demands stricter measures.
Guterres nominates Jan Kubis as new envoy to Libya.
Ministry of Social Affairs hosts Second Forum for Social Affairs and Humanitarian Work
EU commends work of Advisory Committee of LPDF.
Gharyan Hospital celebrates opening of physiotherapy department.
Anti-Coronavirus Committee recommends closing educational institutions for three weeks.
Public Prosecutor’s Office orders arrest of Medical Supply Authority’s financial controller.
Tripoli University set to launch "Saha" health program.
17 migrants died after boat sank off Libya.