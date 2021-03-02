Libya

WHO Libya biweekly operational update (16-31 January 2021)

General developments: political & security situation

  • Corona Advisory Committee warns of worsening epidemiological situation, demands stricter measures.

  • Guterres nominates Jan Kubis as new envoy to Libya.

  • Ministry of Social Affairs hosts Second Forum for Social Affairs and Humanitarian Work

  • EU commends work of Advisory Committee of LPDF.

  • Gharyan Hospital celebrates opening of physiotherapy department.

  • Anti-Coronavirus Committee recommends closing educational institutions for three weeks.

  • Public Prosecutor’s Office orders arrest of Medical Supply Authority’s financial controller.

  • Tripoli University set to launch "Saha" health program.

  • 17 migrants died after boat sank off Libya.

