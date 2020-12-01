WHO Libya biweekly operational update (16-30 November)

General developments: political & security situation

· 16 November 2020 - Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams attended a meeting hosted by Sirte Oil Company in Marsa Brega, bringing together the Chairman of the National Oil Company Mustafa Sanallah and the Commanders of the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) of the Eastern and Western regions. The meeting, which is the first of its kind, came as part of efforts to unify and restructure the PFG and to form a new oil facilities protection force, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement signed on 23 October in Geneva.

https://unsmil.unmissions.org/asrsg-stephanie-williams-attends-first-meeting-between-noc-and-pfg-commanders-eastern-and-western

· 19 November, the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephanie Williams gave remarks to the Security Council. https://unsmil.unmissions.org/remarks-acting-special-representative-un-secretary-general-stephanie-williams-security-council-19

· 22 November, in Al Qatrun municipality, Murzug district, an attack (arson) on Al Bakhy PHC took place. Significant damage was incurred. No casualties. A Flash Appeal was issued.

· 23-25 November 2020 - The Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Mission Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams convened virtual meeting of the second round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) for continued discussions and provided suggestions on selection modalities for the unified executive authority to implement the preparatory period leading to national elections to be held on December 24, 2021. https://unsmil.unmissions.org/unsmil-holds-second-virtual-meeting-second-round-libyan-political-dialogue-forum

· The members of the Libyan House of Representatives (Tripoli and Tobruk seats) agreed in their final statement following their consultative meetings in Tangier, Morocco, to hold a session with full quorum in Ghadames inside Libya on 7 December. The statement says the constitutional headquarters of the convention of the HoR meetings is Benghazi, agreeing to hold a session in Ghadames to end the division of the Libyan Parliament.

· 28 November, The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) has announced that the second turbine of Khums power station is connected to the public grid, with a capacity of 260 megawatts, after a hiatus of more than two years.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

On 22nd November, ICU ambulance donated by WHO to the Benghazi Health Services Department was stopped on the route to Benghazi from Tripoli at one of the checkpoints in Abugrain area. The driver was allowed to leave the ambulance while the ambulance was taken by the armed group to an unknown location. The driver remains in Misrata area. The ambulance was released. This ambulance was one of three procured under the donation of the Government fof Germany. Two ambulances were delivered to Tripoli and Benghazi.

COVID-19

Coordination

· Continued providing technical guidance to national and regional COVID-19 committees and disseminate daily and weekly updates on the disease.

RCCE

· Provided technical support to community health workers who are planning a COVID-19 health promotion campaign. The campaign will be launched once the campaign materials (vests, hats, backpacks, masks, and sanitizer) are ready.

· Planned COVID-19 prevention kits that will be distributed to 678,000 families across Libya. The kits will include masks, sanitizer, and information (in Arabic) on measures to mitigate the risks of catching the disease.

· Conducted COVID 19 scientific day in collaboration with faculty of medicine - Benghazi University.

Surveillance, rapid response teams and case investigation

· Continued to follow up with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on daily registered COVID-19 cases and the epidemiological situation.

· Updated Libya’s transmission classification as per WHO’s latest guidelines. Both Tripoli and Benghazi have been classified as low incidence community, on 22 November 2020, in agreement with the MoH and the NCDC, transmission (CT1) while Sebha has been classified as clusters of cases.

· Met with the NCDC to discuss the method of notification for COVID-19 confirmed cases. The current method relies on receiving results from laboratories. This incurs delays and results in a time-lag reflecting the true epidemiological situation. WHO has suggested that cases be reported based on the date of the onset of symptoms rather than the date of laboratory results.

· Discussed with the NCDC Tripoli, the challenges faced by rapid response teams (RRTs) related to contact tracing, outbreak investigation and reporting, particularly in the south where RRTs have suspended their work.

· Met with NCDC Sabha to organize the upcoming RRTs training in the south.

· Provided feedback to NCDC on weekly epidemiological report for week 47 by COVID team.

National laboratory

· Finalized arrangements for lab training in Benghazi and dates will be in December 2020. Training focus on COVID- lab confirmation and biosafety/ biosecurity in Labs.

Case management

· Visited the newly opened Bergen Triage Center for a field visit from WHO Hub in Sabha.

Leadership

Continued WHO mission (4 November – 2 December) to the east of the country visiting Benghazi, Al Bayda, Derna, Tobruk. A visit to Sirte was cancelled due to security reasons. A separate report and key findings and follow up points will be disseminated. The visit included: Meeting on health situation, COVID-19 Supreme Committee, Benghazi; Visit to Al Kweifa chest hospital; Visit to Shahat city COVID-19 center (former PHC center); Meeting with the representative of Al Bayda Health Services Department and OMU (Medical University); Visit to Sousa rural hospital; Visit to PHC Ras Al Hilal; Visit to Al Mansura chest hospital; One day workshop for PHC staff on implementation of minimum essential package of health services; Meeting with the Director of International Cooperation Office, Interim MoH; Meeting with the Director of Al Bayda teaching hospital and head of COVID-19 emergency committee; Meeting with the Health Services Department and COVID-19 emergency committee in Derna; Meeting with the mayor of Tobruk and COVID-19 emergency committee; Visit to Al Mawara polyclinic, Tobruk; Visit to Tobruk Medical Complex; Visit to NCDC branch Tobruk; Visit to Emsaad general hospital; meeting with COVID-19 emergency committee; IHR focal point; and senior security officials in charge of border crossing point (Libya/Egypt); Visit to the border crossing point (Libya/Egypt); Participated in Scientific Day 2020 – COVID-19 through the view of postgraduate students, University of Benghazi.

Coordination and Health Information Management

· Provided guidance and support for sector project sheets under 2021 HRP process.

· Finalized Health Sector Field Directory for Libya.

· Continued field mission across the east of the country.

· Developed and shared the initial health resources and services questionnaire with the technical officers for feedback.

· Daily update and continuously improving Libya dynamic infographic Dashboard for COVID-19 COVID-19 Libya dashboard.

· Supported the NCDC COVID-19 team with the view to strengthen the quality of reporting on daily and weekly COVID updates.

· Updated of the WHO health response infographic.

· Updated health sectors HRP indicators in OCHA activity info tool.

· Two incidents of attack on health services were published in the WHO SSA tool.