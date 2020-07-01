WHO Libya biweekly operational update (16-30 June 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

The GNA announces extension of curfew in June, daily from 2000 hrs. to 0600 hrs. from Sunday to Thursday while Fridays & Saturdays are subject to a full 24 hours curfew to help mitigate the increasing spread of COVID 19 transmission.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

COVID-19 response

Pillar 1: Coordination

• Provided updates on the COVID-19 situation in Libya for UN-NATO talks in New York.

• Participated in the meeting of the COVID-19 scientific committee.

• Updated COVID-19 transmission scenarios for Libya in the COVID-19 Partners web site, an online platform that allows all countries, implementing partners, donors, and other stakeholders to collaborate in the global COVID-19 response. The platform includes real-time tracking to support the planning, resourcing and implementation of country preparedness and response activities.

• Participated in the weekly COVID-19 webinar organized by the Emergency Operations Centre in Tripoli.

• Started review and reprogramming of WHO Libya COVID-19 workplan.

• Submitted revised budget for Libya Country operational planning for COVID-19 to the Regional Office.

• Started a review for financial analysis of the awards of COVID-19 funds to see the progress of implementation of response activities across Libya.

• Completed draft of the interim report for CERF COVID Award: “Critical preparedness, readiness and response actions for COVID-19 in Libya”.

• Followed up daily with Sabha crisis committee and the local health authorities in Sabha in response to COVID19 and providing the needed technical support and guidelines.

• Participated in the meeting of the South Consultancy Committee

• Followed up daily with NCDC Sabha regarding the COVID 19 situation update and response plan implementation in the south and participated in weekly reports.

• Conducted multiple meetings with health authorities in the east, the consultative medical committee on COVID-19, Medical Supply Organization MSO, and discussed the COVID-19 laboratory capacity and the procurement of lab equipment in the east.