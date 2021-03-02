WHO Libya biweekly operational update (16-28 February 2021)

General developments: political & security situation

Tripoli, 28 February 2021 - The United Nations and its partners launched an appeal for US$189 million for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to provide urgently needed assistance and protection to 451,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by conflict, COVID-19 and worsening economic conditions in Libya.

The Secretary-General spoke separately with the President of the Presidency Council designate, Mr. Mohammad Younes Menfi, and the Prime Minister designate of the State of Libya, Mr. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah. The Secretary-General congratulated Mr. Menfi and Mr. Dbeibah on their recent designation by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. The Secretary-General stressed the importance of ensuring that the new executive authority works towards the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021and reiterated the United Nations full commitment to support their efforts in this regard.

UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš, continued his meetings and telephone calls with Libyan and international officials.

From 14 to 21 February, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš, held discussions in Libya with a wide range of interlocutors in various parts of the country, including with the leadership of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and its security institutions, members of the Presidential Council, the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS), the Constitutional Drafting Committee (CDA), the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), both sides of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee, the High National Election Commission (HNEC), and the National Oil Corporation (NOC), as well as members of the new interim unified executive authority recently elected by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).