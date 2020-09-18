WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 September 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

The security situation in Libya during the reporting period is characterized with the longstanding tension associated with military build-up around some of the cities in the western region.

Across Libya’s key cities, demonstrations continued with increasing pattern in terms of frequency and participants.

Violent protests with burning of tires and road blockade were constantly reported.

Delegations of High Council of State and House of Representatives meet in Rabat to discuss amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement.

Government of National Accord takes steps towards decentralization, providing municipalities with emergency funding and allowing them to raise revenues.

The situation in and around Sirte remains fragile, with no signs of a reduction or withdrawal of forces, as both parties continue reinforcing their respective positions.

Parallel eastern-based Central Elections Committee announces the organization of 15 municipal elections including in southern municipalities of al-Sharquiya and Qatrun.

Dr. Abdel-Moneim Al-Ghadamsi, professor of surgery at Al-Khadra Hospital, was kidnapped in front of his house in Tripoli on 11 September after he left his work. Another doctor, the only anaesthetic specialist in ICU of Al- Mogrif Hospital was attacked by security personal, threatened with kidnapping or taken to prison. The doctor resigned with no more ICU services available in the hospital. Libya remains to be the country with the highest (28) number of attacks in 2020.