WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 October 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

• Despite all the efforts made on the international and local levels, both LNA and GNA remained on high alert for any possible escalation.

• Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Stephanie Williams announced the resumption of inclusive intra-Libyan talks, based on Security Council resolution 2510 (2020), which endorsed the conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

• The EU Council imposed targeted restrictive measures on one person engaged in and providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Libya, including through violations of the UN arms embargo.

• The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says humanitarian partners are concerned about the fragile situation and a possible humanitarian disaster should the current escalation and mobilization around Sirte lead to military operations. The lives of more than 125,000 people in and around Sirte remain at great risk.

• Lavrov accuses US of hindering appointment of new UN envoy to Libya.

• The internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli discussed the draft public budget proposed by the Ministries of Finance and Planning for the year 2020-2021.

• A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in “appalling” conditions after abducting them almost two weeks ago, MSF issued a statement.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Highlights:

Key performance indicators, WHO Libya, January - September 2020:

• WHO operational response takes place in all 22 districts (100%).

• 60 (60%) of municipalities are reached by WHO.

• 27 (45%) of reached municipalities by WHO are ranked as areas with severity scale higher than 3.

• 88% of medical procedures supported by WHO are provided in areas with severity scale 3 and higher.

• WHO account for 38% of all provided medical procedures (including outpatient, referral, trauma, mental health, physical rehabilitation, delivery support consultations) by health sector (73,122 out of a total of 194,573).

• 12,511 trauma consultations were provided.

• WHO response with direct service delivery support is present in 10 out of 22 districts.

• 84% of emergency medical teams (13) supported by WHO are provided in areas with severity scale 3 and higher.

• 13 emergency medical teams (including 6 emergency hospital teams and 7 mobile medical teams) are supported by WHO. This is 25% of a total 53 teams managed by the health sector.

• 19 public health facilities are supported through 10 emergency medical teams.

• A total of 169 of public health facilities receive support with health services and commodities, including 70 PHC facilities and 99 public hospitals.

• 70% of all the standard health kits distributed by health sector across the country was provided by WHO (1,365 out of 1,961).

• 29% of trained health service providers (1,289 out of 4,476) were trained by WHO.

• Libya is the country with the second highest (29) number of reported attacks on health care in the world. WHO issued 29 Flash Updates accordingly and reported to SSA.