WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 June 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

Following an intensification of conflict in southern Tripoli, Tarhuna and Sirt, nearly 24,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Update from 10 June. The majority of those displaced are in the east of the country, particularly Ejdabia (6,050 people) and Benghazi (5,250 people), although other people have fled to the west, particularly Bani Waleed (4,750 people). The majority of newly displaced people are reportedly staying with relatives, friends and host families. Collective shelters have also been set up by local authorities, which are currently hosting 3,180 IDPs in Ejdabia, Tobruk, Shahat, Bayda, Bani Waleed and Benghazi.

The Libyan Red Crescent reports (13 June) about 3,633 families (19,085 individuals) displaced to seven locations in the East.

On 4 June 2020 - Two doctors of the FMSC (Field Medicine Support Center) were killed after UXB/ERW exploded while both were on their duty evacuating injured patient(s) in Ain Zara area. On 6 June 2020 - An ambulance point affiliated to the Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) was hit in the Abu Qurayn area, near Sirte. No injuries were reported. The facility incurred significant damage, including ambulance vehicle.