WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 July 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

Member States clearly demonstrate the need for the increased and more active UN role.

The International Fact-Finding Mission to Libya, as adopted by the Human Rights Council on 23 June was established. This is opening an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in relation to the recent human rights violations and the mass graves around Tarhouna.

The July announcement of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) that it has lifted force majeure nationwide and resumed its vital work was very much welcomed by most of the Member States, also as a sign to support financial transparency in Libya and, through UN-led dialogue, a common understanding among Libyans on an equitable distribution of oil and gas revenues. The NOC has come up with a plan to start production and place revenues into the NACA account, which would be unreachable for both sides of the conflict, including various militia groups. At the same time, despite this, there were again foreign-backed efforts against Libya, incursions by mercenaries against NOC facilities.

Meeting with House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Aguila Saleh in Moscow on 3 July, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterated Russia’s ‘principled’ support for the 6 June Cairo Declaration. HoR Speaker Saleh stated that Prime Minister al-Sarraj could not be a partner in political dialogue, and that the legitimate party was the High Council of State (HCS).

During a phone call with the Secretary-General on 1 July, Prime-Minister al-Sarraj reiterated that Haftar could not be a partner in political negotiations, and that a political solution should be based on the ‘voice of the Libyan people’ through a constitutional framework and elections; new elites representing the East should be encouraged to take part in political talks.

On 3 July, Turkish Defense Minister visited Tripoli as a part of continued Turkish support to the GNA government.

Libya is at a critical phase in the orientation of its energy system. Daily electricity blackouts in the West currently average 12 hours and 14 in the South, increasingly triggering demonstrations.