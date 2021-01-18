WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 January 2021)

General developments: political & security situation

• Guterres announces necessary steps for Libya ceasefire to hold,

• The Libyan financial committee tasked with devising the 2021 unified budget of the country held a meeting in eastern Libyan town of Brega in the presence of officials from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

• Libyan GNA, Haftar's forces swap over 35 prisoners.

• Italy appoints special envoy to Libya.

• NATO Reaffirms Support To Libya And Concern About The Russian Presence.

• LPDF's Advisory Committee meeting kicked off today in the Palais Des Nations in Geneva.

• Libyan Economic Dialogue Meets to Follow up on Critical Economic Reforms.

• Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams announces the establishment of the LPDF's Advisory Committee.

• The US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland has said that members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Advisory Committee (AC) had been offered an opportunity to forge consensus on forming a new government.

• Health workers call for urgent measures, say conditions in Health Ministry are catastrophic.