Libya
WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 February 2021)
General developments: political & security situation
UN Special Envoy for Libya Ján Kubiš continues introductory calls with Libyan actors and high-level consultations with regional and international stakeholders
Ján Kubiš takes up functions as the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya.
ASG / UNSMIL Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga met with Mr. Khaled al-Mishri, President of the High Council of State.
Egyptian delegation in Tripoli to announce reopening of embassy.
Statement by the President of the Security Council: https://unsmil.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/statement_by_the_president_of_the_security_council_on_libya_9_february_2021.pdf