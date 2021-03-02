WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 February 2021)

General developments: political & security situation

UN Special Envoy for Libya Ján Kubiš continues introductory calls with Libyan actors and high-level consultations with regional and international stakeholders

Ján Kubiš takes up functions as the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya.

ASG / UNSMIL Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga met with Mr. Khaled al-Mishri, President of the High Council of State.

Egyptian delegation in Tripoli to announce reopening of embassy.