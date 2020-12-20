WHO Libya biweekly operational update (1-15 December)

General developments: political & security situation

• Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams convened a technical meeting in Geneva on critical reforms of the Libyan economy.

• ASRSG Stephanie Williams met with a group of mayors from across Libya and briefed them on the progress in the political, military and economic intra-Libyan talks.

• Statement of the Co-Chairs (Netherlands, Switzerland and UNSMIL) of the International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Working Group of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya on International Human Rights Day.

• UNSMIL condemns brutal attack against school children, calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice.

• The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had proposed the appointment of Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, as new Libya envoy if Security Council would agree.

• The Air Ambulance Service has received a new Cessna Citation Latitude (Model 680A) aircraft as part of the Libyan-US cooperation support. An additional three helicopters will also be delivered the next year, said the Media Office of the Air Ambulance Service.

• Pompeo: Russia continues to violate Libya’s arms embargo.

• Oil production in Libya rose to 1.28 million barrels per day.

• NOC reviews ways to support Al-Razi Hospital.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

• 1 December 2020, in Tripoli, unidentified gunmen reportedly kidnapped Dr. Al-Siddiq bin Dallah, the head of orthopedic Surgery department in al-Khadra Hospital. The doctor was released a few days later following a massive campaign.

• 5 December 2020, a pediatric department (OPD) at Elmaqrif hospital was attacked by a drunk armed person. The person entered the hospital with his sick child in need of medical examination. The person kept threatening the medical personnel

