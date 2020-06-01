WHO Libya Bi-weekly Operational Update (16-31 May 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

The security situation in Libya witnessed a significant change in dynamics and tempo of the armed groups in terms of territorial gains or losses.

18 May, Joint WHO/UNICEF press release, Over quarter of a million children in Libya are at risk from vaccinepreventable diseases, http://www.emro.who.int/lby/libya-news/over-quarter-of-a-million-childre...

22 May, Clashes between two armed groups reportedly took a place inside Albrayga hospital in Ejdabia district.

Indiscriminate shooting took place inside the hospital. As a result, one hospital staff, and two patients were reported injured. A woman broke her leg while she tried to escape through the hospital windows. The director of the hospital was assaulted. A separate flash update was issued.

25 May, UNSMIL condemns the use of Improvised Explosive Devices against the civilians in Ain Zara and Salahudin in Tripoli, Tripoli, 25 May 2020 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is extremely concerned about reports that residents of the Ain Zara and Salahuddin areas of Tripoli have been killed or wounded by Improvised Explosive Devices placed in/near their homes. https://unsmil.unmissions.org/unsmil-condemns-use-improvised-explosivede...

28 May, IOM statement, IOM Deplores Killing of 30 Trafficked Migrants in Libya, https://www.iom.int/news/iomdeplores-killing-30-trafficked-migrants-libya 28 May, a doctor working with Tajoura field hospital (affiliated to the Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) was killed as result of the shelling targeting the area.

29 May, Statement by Yacoub El Hillo, Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, on the killing of migrants southwest of Tripoli. https://unsmil.unmissions.org/statement-yacoub-el-hillo-humanitarian-coo...