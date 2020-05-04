WHO Libya Bi-weekly Operational Update (16-30 April 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

• 29 April, Weryemma polyclinic in Tajura municipality was hit as a result of shelling. This polyclinic was fully functional and was providing Essential Reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health services to an average of 60 beneficiaries per day. Health services are suspended.

• 28 April, Tarek Al-Matar field hospital operated by Field Medicine and Support Center FMSC in Tripoli was hit. The attack caused a material damage to the building used by the medical team of the field hospital and one ambulance was damaged.

• 23 April, disappearance of two doctors, one nurse, and one hospital staff over the period of 2 weeks from Sirt hospital.

There are allegations that all of them were arrested by one of the armed groups in the area.

• 20 April, UNSMIL Expresses Grave Concerns over the Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation in Tripoli and its Surroundings, and in Tarhouna

• 21 April, two fields hospitals (1 and 2) operated by Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) in Wadi Al Rabie were shelled.

• 17 April, as a result of continuous military activities around Tripoli city, Royal private hospital (40 beds) located in Trek Al Shok was shelled. Severe damage was sustained (Internal department, intensive care unit). The building was largely damaged.

• Aguila Saleh launches political initiative while Haftar declares the end of the Libyan Political Agreement and “accepts the will of the people”.

• Libyans call in petition for truce over the holy month of Ramadan. EU, Italy, France and Germany add voices to UN call for humanitarian truce in Libya.

• Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections announces local elections in Misrata to be held on 26 June 2020.

• GNA operations to isolate Tarhouna and cut off LAAF supply lines continue in the western region.

• Berlin Process Working Groups continue meeting virtually.

• GNA continues offensive military action to roll back LAAF foothold in western region and relieve pressure on Tripoli.