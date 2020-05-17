WHO Libya Bi-weekly Operational Update (1-15 May 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

“The overall security situation in Libya witnessed series of different incidents influenced by the protracted armed conflict. Associated with the sustained use of new military hardware, sophisticated Air Defence Systems (ADS) and infiltration of foreign fighters/mercenaries across the porous borders, sea and air powered by some of the international partners. Determinedly, increasing civilian casualties, properties destruction and civilian displacement.”

2 May, Tripoli – WHO urges the health authorities in Libya to remain vigilant in the face of the serious health threat posed by COVID-19 in the country. http://www.emro.who.int/lby/libya-news/keeping-vigilant-for-covid-19-in-libya.html

Following Aguila Saleh’s initiative and Haftar’s declaration, Prime Minister al-Sarraj welcomes all political initiatives calling for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis.

House of Representatives members in Tripoli set conditions for resumption of political talks and High Council of State calls for redoubling military efforts.

10 May, armed group opened fire inside the intensive care unit in Al-Jalla hospital in Benghazi. Indiscriminate shooting. Panic between health workers. Doctors and nurses were assaulted. Medical equipment in ICU ward was damaged, including 7 respirators, monitors, ultrasound machine and other life-saving devices. Transferring all urgent cases to Benghazi Medical Center.

13 May - A joint statement (OCHA, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, WHO, IOM) on Libya: Conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic present a significant threat to life in Libya https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/libya/document/libya-l-joint-statement-libya-conflict-and-covid-19-pandemic-present

14 May – As a result of continuous military activities around Tripoli city, the building (dermatology department, ENT department) of the Tripoli central hospital was hit by shrapnel of the ongoing shelling of the area close and around the hospital. The hospital is one of the city's main and largest health facilities, including the oldest trauma center. The shelling caused infrastructural damage to few hospital’ buildings. No casualties were reported.

Out of 100 registered incidents the western region registered the highest and continues to be the country’s hotspot region. Irrespective of all these, the UN still maintains its minimum presence in Tripoli and Benghazi and missions/movements are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Meanwhile, the UNSMIL flight have been put to a provisional hold to Misrata and Benina Airport with the advent of the COVID-19. Libya has closed its land and airports including enacting curfew hours as a precautionary measure. The UN flights to Mitiga Airport are still being impacted for anticipation of artillery shelling and lack of acquisition of deconfliction clearance, as a result the suspension of air operations in the airport remained.