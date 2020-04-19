WHO Libya Bi-weekly Operational Update (1-15 April 2020)

General developments: political & security situation

• The general security situation in Libya is of the continued armed conflict (artillery/rockets shelling, air assaults) that affected several areas in Tripoli, Surman, Sabratha, Zuwara, Abu Grein, Bani Walid with reports on material damages, fatalities, injures among some migrants/civilians, fighters killed, etc.

• The GNA forces targeted some positions of the LNA forces and inflicted severe setbacks. As fighting expands further into western region, GNA regains control of towns and villages along the western coastal road.

• UNSMIL notes with grave concern reports of attacks on civilians and acts of retribution in western coastal towns recently seized by GNA forces.

• 6 April, Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Yacoub El Hillo, following today’s attack on Al Khadra General Hospital in Tripoli.

• 6 April, Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020 was published.

• 6 April, as a result of continuous military activities around Tripoli city, the premises of Al Khadra general hospital were hit.

• 7 April, as a result of continuous military activities around Tripoli city, and for the next day, Al-Khadra hospital in Abu Salim was subject to indiscriminate shelling which caused damage to the hospital building, broken windows of maternity and the intensive care department, and private cars for the medical teams, and the hospital visitors.

• 8 April, Prime Minister al-Sarraj reiterates commitment to military agreement with Turkey and denounces policy of Central Bank of Libya.

• 10 April, Statement by Mr. Yacoub El Hillo, Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, on the disruption of water and electricity supply.

• 12 April, as a result of continuous military activities around Misrata city, a member of the rescue and emergency (paramedic) team was killed as result of an air strike that hit the MoH ambulance.

• 13 April, Due to the heavy clashes in the west of Tripoli area on April 13, 2020, the services of public health facilities, including Sabratha hospital, Surman hospital, the Oncology Hospital and Al- Ajaylat Hospital were suspended for an indefinite time. In addition, all previously functioning primary health care centers and private clinics stopped their services as well. Three ambulances, four transport cars were seized by armed people from Sabratha hospital.

• 15 April, the GNA Minister of Health (MoH) announced that the GNA has officially agreed to recommendations of the Supreme Committee on a 24-hour curfew for an initial period of ten days starting from 17 April in GNA controlled areas.

• 15 April, a military build-up of GNA affiliated forces was reported near the city of Msallata. An attack by GNA affiliated forces against LNA affiliated forces in the city of Tarhuna is a strong possibility.