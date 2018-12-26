26 Dec 2018

WHO condemns attacks on Al Jala Hospital, Benghazi - Libya [EN/AR]

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 26 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (184.69 KB)

The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemns the armed attack occurred on 26th December in Al Jala Hospital in Benghazi, Libya, which caused panic to the patients, health workers, and damage to the infrastructure of the hospital.

Al Jala Trauma hospital is working under extreme pressure with limited supplies and resources to save lives and provide medical services to the whole East of Libya. Repeated attacks will lead to closure of this important hospital , add to the sufferring of Libyan people, and further deprive the already limited access they have to medical care.

WHO urges all parties to observe International Humanitarian Law, and respect the safety and neutrality of health workers and health facilities.

Tragedies like this should be avoided by taking all necessary precautionary measures, and perpetrators must be brought to justice.

