WHO condemns attacks against health care in Libya

28 August 2022 – WHO is deeply alarmed by recent reports of attacks of health care facilities in Libya. According to reports from the Ministry of Health in Tripoli and Health Cluster partners, hospitals and health centres in Tripoli were attacked during widespread violence in the capital on 26 and 27 August 2022. Dozens of people were injured and 23 were reportedly killed. In some areas, ambulance teams and other medical personnel were unable to help civilians because of the intense fighting.

“Health facilities throughout Libya must be protected to allow them to provide life-saving care to all, in a safe and secure environment,” said Ms Elizabeth Hoff, Head of Mission and WHO Representative in Libya.

WHO reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligations to refrain from attacking medical facilities and personnel as per international human rights and humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects.

Thus far in 2022, there has been a total number of 8 reported attacks on health care in the country that affected 7 health facilities. Attacks on health care violate international humanitarian law and deprive vulnerable people of medical treatment at the very time they need it most.

*WHO’s online Surveillance System of Attacks on Health Care tracks attacks on health facilities and personnel in Libya and worldwide. It uses a standardized methodology to allow it to identify global and context-specific trends and allow comparisons between regions and contexts.