WHO in collaboration with Ministry of Health Libya has organized three-day workshop on District Health Information System (DHIS), 12-14 February 2019 – Tunis [EN/AR]

The objective of this training is to orient the statisticians on end user functionalities of District Health Information System (DHIS). These trainings will enable the PHC centers to report daily, weekly and on monthly basis on the burden of diseases according to the guidelines of Ministry of Health. In addition, electronic tablets have been provided to each facility to facilitate effective management of data and thus ensure timely reporting. This training is supported by DFID funded PHC project as part of the large array of capacity building interventions which have been carried out with regard to the introduction of family practice approach. It is essential to highlight that improved health information system which is one of the key element of family practice approach will help the ministry of health and partners in the prioritization of essential programs as well as promote the use of evidence for planning and decisions making. District health Information version 2 is highly flexible open source software platform for reporting, analysis and dissemination of data for all health programs. Implementation of DHIS-2 in Libya was launched on 8 October 2018 under the leadership of Health Information Centre, Ministry of health with financial and technical support of WHO, UNICEF and IOM.