WHO airlifts emergency medical supplies to Libya

30 October 2022. Through a generous contribution from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), WHO’s office in Libya has just received 40 tonnes of medical supplies airlifted from its logistic hub in Dubai. The shipment, consisting of 180 Interagency Emergency Health Kits, follows last week’s shipment of 30 tonnes of trauma, burn and emergency medical kits. These supplies will be distributed to hospitals and clinics across the country.

Today’s shipment includes the first batch of oncology medicines delivered to Libya as part of a WHO project to strengthen treatment services for children with cancer in the country. The project is funded by the National Oil Corporation and its international partners Eni, Repsol and TotalEnergies.

Dr Richard Brennan, Director of WHO’s regional health emergencies programme, on a visit to the WHO warehouse in Benghazi where the supplies were being offloaded, said:

“Today’s airlifted supplies will meet urgent health needs, especially in some of the most remote and vulnerable areas across the country. WHO will continue its efforts to strengthen the emergency health response in Libya. Special attention will be given to improving trauma care, which will undoubtedly save more lives.”

WHO has delivered medicines, medical supplies and equipment to 140 public health facilities across the country as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen health care provision for the people of Libya.