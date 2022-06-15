What changes over the course of the migration journey? Results from piloting longitudinal 4Mi

This snapshot reveals the main insights and learnings from the analysis of data collected through a pilot longitudinal survey methodology project in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh. This longitudinal method was devised to understand how migration drivers, experiences, decisions and aspirations of refugees and migrants develop over time. The snapshot covers what had happened and how perceptions had changed among 75 4Mi respondents first interviewed in Libya, Somalia, and Tunisia.

The methodology is discussed in more detail in the accompanying Briefing Paper Longitudinal research with people on the move: Methodological report on piloting repeated interviews with refugees and migrants in East and North Africa.