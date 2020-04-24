WFP receives funding from France for innovative solutions to food security and agricultural reform in Libya’s south [EN/AR]

TRIPOLI/TUNIS – Amidst a deteriorating humanitarian situation, further impacted by the prospect of a COVID-19 outbreak and rising concerns on food security, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Libya has received a generous donation of EUR 350,000 from the Government of France in support of its agricultural reform and livelihoods project in the South of Libya, which aims to create jobs through the development of sustainable food systems.

“The ultimate objective of WFP’s support to food systems in the South is to employ innovative solutions to give the populations working in the agricultural sector the means to better produce, to develop the skills and facilities needed to deliver quality food to the local populations, and to reinforce the food security of the region while preserving resources,” said Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Representative and Country Director in Libya.

The project focuses on strengthening farmer’s knowledge and skills by facilitating information flow through communication technologies and continuing the food-for-training courses which provide participating young Libyans and women with useful skills for their local job market. The project is also piloting hydroponics activities in order to boost climate adaptation and preserve water resources. With the support of the contribution, WFP will also be launching a food-for-assets programme consisting of building a market accessible by smallholder farmers, including women farmers.

“As we deal globally with the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on development, community resilience, and job production is especially key. The way the pandemic has affected the world shows that resilience to shocks is crucial, and that proper local food production is essential in stabilizing a local economy,” said Samer AbdelJaber, WFP Country Director in Libya. “We’re focused on limiting this pandemic now, but it is also important to think of how we can strengthen vulnerable communities moving forward. France’s support to this project means that is something that we can begin to support the South with, working hand in hand with the community there.”

Libya continues to suffer from instability which has impacted its security, economic and humanitarian situation over the last nine years. Food insecurity remains a challenge due to protracted displacement, disruption to markets, and dwindling food production.

WFP’s work in the country spans from country-wide general food distributions, emergency food support as crisis response, school feeding and community and resilience-building activities aimed at the empowerment of women and youth. WFP also manages operations that support the larger humanitarian and donor response in Libya, including the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), and the leadership of the Logistics and Emergency Telecommunications Sectors and co-leadership of the Food Security Sector. All of WFP’s projects at the moment have implemented or adapted to limit the spread of COVID19 while ensuring support to Libya continues.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

