WFP Libya - Food Security and Nutrition Survey, Round 4, July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

With prolonged insecurity, an ongoing economic crises, and the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Libyan population, especially displaced households, struggle to meet their food needs. This has generated high levels of stress amongst households and pushed them to resort to different kinds of coping strategies. Households especially in Alkufra reported to have greatly adopted coping strategies.

Similarly to the previous survey, round 4 shows that the labour market continues to be unstable. Many of the surveyed households reported to be either unemployed or were working on a part-time basis.

More than 70 percent of women between the age of 15 to 49 years consumed food with Minimum Dietary Diversity. The highest proportion of households that did not achieve Minimum Dietary Diversity were from Murzuq and Tobruk. Many of the women that did not attain the Minimum Dietary Diversity were from households with inadequate food consumption.

The minimum dietary diversity and the adequate number of feedings of children between 6 – 23 months of age continued to be as low as 12 percent in this round of the survey. It was low in all the areas covered by this study