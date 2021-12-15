WFP Libya: Food Security and Nutrition Assessment (Round 5), November 2021

Highlights*

In August 2021, WFP launched the fifth round of data collection to continue monitoring the food security and livelihoods situation in Libya on the displaced population and host communities.

As Libya has been trying to recover from the effects of the conflict and the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19, displaced households remain vulnerable. The overall situation among households with inadequate food consumption remained at 8 percent (April 2021 assessment results) with continuous high levels of adoption of coping strategies (by 83 percent). In addition, internally displaced persons (IDPs) reported having experienced significant stress due to a lack of access to food or money to purchase food.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, imposed restrictions lead to closure of many business in the informal sector which lead to unemployment. Indicating, that half of the interviewed households reported to have not worked seven days prioir to the survey. However, 70 percent of household heads aged 25 – 59 years including heads that completed middle school reported that they worked the previous week. Moreover, 19 percent of households who were previously employed reported having lost job opportunities due to COVID-19 with female-headed households, and majority from Tripoli, Ejdabia, and Tobruk reported the most significant impact.

Across the country, households continued to face various challenges in accessing basic goods and services. The record of most water shortages were reported in Alkufra and Almargeb, while the most electricity cuts were reported in Azzawya, mainly caused by damaged and dysfunctional infrastructure. Health systems were also highly flawed due to a shortage of medical supplies, medical staff, and medicine.

Forty percent of the women aged 15 to 49 years interviewed did not consumed adequate dietary diversity. On average, women consumed six food groups the day before the survey, mainly staples. In the municipalities of Tobruk, Azzawya, and Murzuq reported the lowest proportions of women consuming an adequate diet.

Only 14 percent of the children, aged 6 – 23 months, consumed a minimum acceptable diet the day before the survey. While, 10 percent of children under one were less likely to consume the minimum adequate diet (MAD) in comparison, 24 percent for children above 18 months old.