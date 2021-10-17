WFP Libya Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

94,565 people assisted (est.)

770 MT of food assistance

USD 372,000 of voucher assistance

USD 15.4 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2021– March 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya has reached around 94,565 beneficiaries in September.

• Around, 64,630 vulnerable IDPs and non-displaced individuals (in Alkufra, Aljufra, Alqatroun, Alshati, Bani Waleed, Benghazi, Ghat, Aljabal Algharbi, Misrata, Nalut, Sebha, South Azawia, Tarhouna, Tawergha, Traghan, Ubari, Wadi Araba) were reached through monthly inkind food assistance.

• WFP also distributed in-kind ready-to-eat food rations to 4,971 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli in partnership with UNHCR and IOM, respectively.

• Some 3,000 beneficiaries in Azzawiya were able to access 35 different food items through the value evoucher programme in September.

• On 21 September, WFP together with the United States Institute of Peace, local authorities and local producers celebrated the opening of the Ubari market. The market aims to support producers and consumers from all local communities, reaching out to almost 35,000 people in Ubari. The ceremony was a success with the participation of the Ubari Mayor and the agriculture association expressing their appreciation for the completion of the market.

• On 22 and 23 September, WFP invited the Peaceful Change Initiative (PCI) to conduct a workshop on the validation of conflict sensitivity assessment for WFP’s humanitarian portfolio.

• Based on the Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment data, the Food Security Sector analysis showcased that 513,000 people were found to be food insecure (IDPs: 52,943, Migrants: 111,236, Non-Displaced: 268,946,

Refugees: 11,254, Returnees: 66,960).