WFP Libya Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

80,441 people assisted in September 2020

439 MT of food assistance distributed in September

USD 7.3 m six-month (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In September 2020, WFP reached approximately 80,441 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include direct general and emergency food distributions, emergency food distributions through the inter-agency Rapid Response Mechanism, food support through the new e-voucher modality and food for training activities.

• Based on the successful first phase of the partnership between WFP and UNHCR Libya from June-July, the scope of the partnership in August was expanded to the provision of food assistance to some 10,000 vulnerable refugees/asylum-seekers nationwide from September – December 2020.

In September, almost 6,700 individuals already received ready-to-eat (RTE) rations in Azawiya,

Misurata, Tripoli and Zwara. The WFP-UNHCR joint project aims to support 10,000 people in need through December 2020.

• Since end April, WFP Libya has been successfully implementing monthly distributions through a commodity e-voucher transfer modality, in Tripoli first and then Zwara since August. In September, 9,355 people benefitted from e-voucher distributions. Recipients can redeem their food parcels at local stores through the use of a locally developed app, stimulating the economy and raising partner tech capacity. Measures to prohibit the spread of COVID-19 continue to be stringently implemented.

• Food assistance for training programmes were on hold since April due to the pandemic but restarted on 12 September 2020 for 175 participants, in Aljmail, Rigdaleen, Sabratha, Tawergha and Zolten, with full COVID-19 precautionary health measures in place for participants, partners and WFP personnel.

Preparations are ongoing to expand livelihood activities to other areas, notably to Benghazi.

• WFP has been discussing how to best support the safe re-opening of schools with relevant ministries.

WFP, in partnership with Intersos and in coordination with Education actors, is also preparing to start a healthy kitchen project at two pilot schools in central Tripoli and Sook Aljuma.