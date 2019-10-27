WFP Libya Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

84,600 people assisted * in September 2019

1,025 mt of food assistance distributed

US$5.2 million six month net funding requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September 2019, WFP reached about 84,600 people in need through its regular food distributions in Libya. These distributions are in addition to the 31,000 people in need that have been assisted through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), since its inception in April of this year (from August in the Southern region). This joint initiative between the four agencies (IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF, and WFP) has seen determination and success as the mechanism continues to provide much-needed assistance and see very real results.

• As part of the close cooperation between WFP and the Libyan Ministry of Education to develop a national school feeding strategy as well as continue capacity building efforts, in September WFP successfully concluded the two-week nutrition summer camp in September for 600 Libyan schoolchildren throughout Tripoli, during which they took part in activities that taught them, and their parents, about nutrition and health. The closing ceremony involved local partners, businesses and was also attended by His Excellency Mr. Othman Abduljaleel, the Libyan Minister of Education.

• In parallel with responding to crises with life-saving assistance, WFP Libya implemented some exciting new initiatives that fall under support for the western region. Working with the local Ministry of Social Affairs, local non-governmental organizations, and community leaders, WFP launched a vocational training in sewing and cooking, initially targeting 38 local women whose lives have been affected by the ongoing crisis. A key aim of the programme is to provide participants with skills needed in the local labour market so that they can earn money from their newly-developed skills, enabling them to strengthen the resilience of their families and communities. The first business skills sessions began at the end of August, where participants learned how to undertake market and cost analyses for the products they would like to sell, and how to manage their future business and finances in a sustainable way.