WFP Libya Country Brief, October 2021

Operational Updates

WFP Libya has reached 100,256 beneficiaries in October. Some 63,290 vulnerable IDPs and non-displaced individuals were reached through monthly in-kind general food assistance, around 19,785 IDPs and non-displaced individuals through commodity voucher, 3,145 IDPs and non-displaced individuals through value voucher, 12,494 refugees and migrants and through in-kind ready-to-eat food distributions, 827 refugees through commodity voucher ready-to-eat food distributions, and 715 individuals through Food-Assistance for Training. During this period, schools remain closed for annual vacation.

WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) organized a National School Feeding Workshop between 1 and 3 October 2021 where 65 government officials, representatives from the academia, and other United Nations agencies were present. The MoE expressed its interest in joining the Global School Meals Alliance and rolling out the National School Meals Programme that will benefit over 2 million children in Libya in partnership with WFP.

On 16 October, H.E. Chargé d'Affaires from the Embassy of Japan to Libya delegation visited WFP’s food distribution in Benghazi. On 18 October, representatives from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation visited WFP’s commodity e-voucher redemption in Tripoli.