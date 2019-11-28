28 Nov 2019

WFP Libya Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Download PDF (212.58 KB)

In Numbers

103,985 people assisted in October 2019 (estimate)

1147 MT of food assistance distributed in October

US$ 7.4m six months (December 2019 – May 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In October 2019, WFP reached about 103,985 people in need through its regular food distributions in Libya. The Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Mr. Yacoub El Hillo, visited a distribution point in Tripoli. You can hear his observations on how the team, partners and people receiving food all play a part in the operation in this video.

• WFP, in coordination with the Sudanese embassy in Libya, and IOM, distributed its food assistance to 72 Sudanese migrants in Tripoli under the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM)

• WFP, along with its local implementing partner and a representative from the municipal council of Zawiya city, on 8 October held the graduation ceremony for 34 women who took part in the first Food-for-Training programme, comprised of cooking and sewing classes. This Food-for-Training programme has been implemented in collaboration with the local Ministry of Social Affairs, local nongovernmental organizations, and community leaders. The trainings were complemented with focuses on marketing and business skills to allow participants form a well-rounded skillset for running their own future small businesses. Following this successful initial session and a lessons learned exercise based on trainee and local community feedback, WFP is now planning to scale up and replicate this project in other locations in order to help provide local communities affected by crisis with skills tailored to both what they want to focus on, and the job market needs of their own areas.

