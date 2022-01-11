WFP Libya Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

34,556 people assisted in November 2021 (est.)

92 MT of food assistance in November 2021

426,135 USD of voucher assistance in November 2021

USD 14.3 million six-month funding requirements (December 2021–May 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya reached 34,556 beneficiaries in November. Some 3,520 beneficiaries were reached through the monthly in-kind General Food Assistance (GFA), 18,565 beneficiaries through commodity voucher, 2,705 beneficiaries through value voucher, 6,507 refugees and migrants through in-kind ready-to-eat food distributions, 879 refugees through commodity voucher- Ready to Eat (RTE) food distributions, and 1,630 individuals through Food for Assistance/Training interventions.

• In November, only 5 percent of its planned beneficiaries were reached through the in-kind GFA as WFP faced delays in having 665 mt of its new consignments cleared by the Food and Drug Control Centre (FDCC) in Tripoli. To avoid future delays, WFP Libya is working with FDCC to expedite the clearance process.

• Through the Rapid Response Mechanism, WFP distributed emergency food assistance to some 750 flood-affected individuals in Benghazi on 2 November.

• WFP received “green-light” from the Sebha Municipality to build a new market and green space to support the local economy, strengthen the existing food systems, and enhance social cohesion between people from different ethnic groups.

• WFP attended the International Mediterranean Conference on the Role of the Private Sector in Achieving the SDGs. On the sideline of the conference,

WFP discussed with the Ministry of Labour officials’ potential areas of collaboration (e.g. school feeding and social protection) and reiterated its willingness to support the country’s future development plans.

• WFP trained eleven NGO Partners on conflict sensitivity to mainstream this component into WFP’s activities and improve WFP’s contribution to social cohesion and performance on conflict sensitivity in Libya.

• WFP and the World Bank presented the findings of the Core Diagnostic Instrument analysis of Social Protection Systems in Libya to the Cash and Market Working Group.