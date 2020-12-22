WFP Libya Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

104,766 people assisted in November 2020

1,056 MT of food assistance distributed in November

USD 11.4 m six-month (January – June WFP 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In November 2020, WFP reached 104,766 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include direct general and emergency food distributions, emergency food distributions through the inter-agency Rapid Response Mechanism, food support through an e-voucher modality, food assistance for training activities and a school feeding/healthy kitchen project.

• Vocational and soft-skills training sessions on cooking, sewing, plastering, electrical maintenance and mobile phone maintenance were held through the Food Assistance for Training scheme in Tawergha, Zwara and Nalut in the West, as well as Ghadames and Benghazi in the East. Since 19 November, courses in personal finance and the internationally recognized International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL) are now being offered in Nalut and Ghadames to 150 people, including members and staff from the municipal council. Those without internet or smartphone access will be able to participate through devices made available in the vocational training locations.

• On 12 November, the WFP Country Director met the UN Women Country Director to launch a joint initiative between the two agencies to support women and food security.

• WFP welcomed a contribution from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid of EUR 1 million (around USD 1.2 million): EUR 900,000 for UNHAS and EUR 100,000 for the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) Common Feedback Mechanism.

• WFP welcomed the Czech Republic’s contribution of CZK 100,000 (around USD 430,000) for livelihoods and resilience activities along migration routes for migrants,

IDPs and vulnerable host communities, empowering particularly women and youth.