15 Jan 2020

WFP Libya Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (231.9 KB)

In Numbers

881 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 9 m six month (January – June 2020) net funding requirement

80,921 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November 2019, WFP reached about 80,921 people in need through its regular food distributions in Libya.

• WFP’s School Feeding programme conducted in conjunction with the Libyan Ministry of Education and local municipalities is currently providing food to 18,000 schoolchildren.

• Through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), WFP is providing emergency food assistance to displaced families in and around Tripoli and Murzuq in coordination with other agencies.
Since the inception of the RRM in April, 31,000 people in need have been reached.

• The new round of WFP’s food assistance for livelihood/resilience started in early November, expanding the people assisted to 140 participants in total and diversifying the training subject to include cooking, haircutting and car/mobile phone repair based on the needs assessments. A number of assessments are ongoing to finetune the resilience trainings, including an agriculture assessment.

• The third Migration Pulse was released jointly by WFP and IOM in November 2019, highlighting the strongest migration drivers: economic factors followed by insecurity, persecution and conflict, limited ability to meet food needs, environmental degradation and climate-related shocks. Over half of migrants reported to have been worried about not having enough food to eat, and migrants who come from East African and South/Southeast Asian countries were found to be more vulnerable to food insecurity than other migrants. Attention must focus on ensuring migrants’ safety in Libya, enhancing their capacities to support themselves to meet their food and other essential needs, and providing adequate support to those who wish to return to their home countries.

• Continuing clashes and a deeply unstable security and economic situation cause deep rifts in the country, making certain areas difficult to access for WFP and its partners, and challenging the implementation of projects.

• Access has also been an issue for the safe implementation of flights, including the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), which, despite challenges, continues to connect the country from East to West.

