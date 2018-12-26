WFP Libya Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

977 mt of food distributed in November

95,384 people assisted in November

US$ 2.9 m six months (January-June 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• It is estimated that WFP delivered food rations to 95,384 people in November. This number will be confirmed as soon as reports are finalised.

• The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) Libya, managed by WFP, continues to fly regularly between Tunisia and Libya. Currently, the UNHAS is flying to Tripoli and Misratah three times per week, serving the humanitarian and donor community. Flight frequency and destinations will increase based on access, needs and demand.

• In addition to activating the Logistics cluster for the Libya Humanitarian Country Team, WFP has now also activated the Emergency Telecommunications cluster, and is taking the lead on opening a UN hub in Benghazi.

The Way Forward

• As Libya changes, so must WFP’s response; as such, the operation is adapting and growing in response to the needs in-country. WFP’s new programmatic directions will focus on livelihoods, helping to stabilise the reconstruction process in the country, including through the gradual recovery and strengthening of national safety net systems. The operation is exploring the possibility of expanding its assistance through a larger range of more innovative modalities including electronic voucher systems and a school feeding programme.

• WFP will continue its food assistance to food insecure and vulnerable populations in Libya, and will also continue to respond to sudden onset emergencies as part of the Libya Country Team rapid response mechanism.

• WFP is making efforts to improve data availability of food insecurity and populations most susceptible to becoming insecure, should the conflict worsen.