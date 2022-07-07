WFP Libya Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

63,511 people assisted in May 2022

206 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 79,687 cash-based transfers made

US$ 21 m six months (June-November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya reached 63,511 beneficiaries in May.

14,965 beneficiaries through the monthly in-kind fullration general food assistance (GFA),

61 refugees and 366 migrants through in-kind readyto-eat food assistance,

1,012 individuals through food-restricted prepaid card in GFA,

1,053 refugees through food-restricted value voucher food assistance,

43,992 schoolchildren through school feeding, including 8,211 children assisted with fresh meals cooked at the Central Kitchen school feeding in Benghazi,

405 individuals through in-kind food assistance for training (FFT) and youth development activities, and o 1,657 individuals through unrestricted prepaid cards provided in FFT.

• Maysaa ALGHRIBAWY, the newly assigned Country Director/Representative of WFP Libya, and Yasuyuki MISAWA, the Deputy Country Director, arrived at Tripoli on 5 May. They met the UN Resident Coordinator in Libya and heads of other UN agencies.

• During the period of 8-13 May, WFP and Libyan Government officials conducted a SouthSouth/Triangular Cooperation mission to Zambia. They discussed the school feeding programme and the use of hydroponic technics with their counterparts in Lusaka.

• On 25 May, WFP assisted the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in facilitating the Nexus Working Group meeting with 43 participants from donors, INGOs, a local NGO, Research institutes and the UN agencies. Participants discussed the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) Collective Outcomes and nexus learning events.

• WFP installed solar panels on four cooling containers in Alkufra as a sustainable agriculture pilot project to help adopt more climate friendly activities. Vegetables and fruits are kept in the containers with cool temperature ranged 0-4 Celsius under the solar system.

• On 30 May, WFP gave an opening remark and a presentation at the OCHA-facilitated South Mayors workshop, referring to the impacts of Ukraine crisis and the climate change on food security in Libya.