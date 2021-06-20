WFP Libya Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

101,500 people assisted in May 2021

832 mt of food assistance in May 2021

USD 357,000 of voucher assistance in May 2021

USD 10.8 million six-month net funding requirements (June – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP reached around 101,500 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include general and emergency food distributions, commodity evouchers, food assistance for training activities and school feeding.

• Close to 23,000 vulnerable individuals in urban areas redeemed commodity e-vouchers for redemption of food assistance at local stores. These SMS-based vouchers have the triple benefit of restoring dignity to beneficiaries, stimulating the economy and helping strengthen the technological capacity of local partners.

• Together with local partners, UNHCR and IOM, WFP provided ready-to-eat food rations to over 7,700 vulnerable migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in Alqatroun, Bani Walid, Sebha, Tripoli, Misurata, Azawia and Zwara, including a number of urgent cases newly released from detention.

• On 26 May, WFP as the Nexus Working Group chair organized the first in-person Nexus mission to Sebha, the economic and industrial hub of the Fezzan region with its complex social fabric and incidents of periodic violence.

The mission had the participation of 17 different entities including donors, INGOs, research institutes and UN agencies. This overarching working group is considered as a pilot for the entire region and has evolved to facilitate coordination between the different pillars of the Nexus, involving a broad number of stakeholders including donors. Hence, the focus is set on joint approaches and programming to address identified needs among UN partners, international and national non-governmental organisations, and peacebuilding institutes. The mission marked an important step in the engagement of the Municipality to create ownership and move forward jointly to operationalize Nexus approaches in the municipality.