WFP Libya Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

125,586 people assisted in March 2022

481 MT of food assistance in March 2022

USD 18,671 of voucher assistance in March 2022

USD 18.6 million six-month funding requirements (April – September 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya reached 125,586 beneficiaries in March.

o Some 72,335 beneficiaries were reached through the monthly in-kind half-ration general food assistance (GFA),

o 303 refugees and 2,909 migrants through in-kind ready-to-eat food assistance,

o 847 refugees through restricted value vouchers,

o 35,781 schoolchildren through date bar school feeding,

o 8,211 schoolchildren through central kitchen school feeding, and

o 5,200 individuals through in-kind food assistance for training interventions.

• On 15 March, WFP Libya Country Director attended the National Social Protection Policy Steering Committee meeting with the representatives of the National Economic and Social Development Board and UNICEF Libya Representative. WFP, UNICEF and other international agencies committed to supporting the Board’s efforts to implement the roadmap toward the National Social Protection Policy. A related news article.

• On 17 March, the Resident Coordinator’s Office, with WFP’s support, facilitated the Nexus Working Group meeting with 48 participants from donor communities, INGOs, research institutions and UN agencies. It was the first Nexus Working Group meeting chaired by the RCO after WFP chaired it for the past three years. IOM and UNHCR, as the co-leads of the Internal Displacement and Durable Solution Working Group, presented two Collective Outcomes in Libya for 2023-2025, and the Nexus Working Group members raised questions about the Collective Outcomes.

• On 24 March, IOM Libya and WFP Libya signed the UN-UN Fund transfer agreement for the partnership in conducting the socio-economic research for migrants in Libya.

• On 29 March, WFP, the Ministry of Environment and REACH met to discuss the preliminary findings from the climate change and livelihoods assessment conducted by WFP and REACH. The report is expected to be finalized and published in April 2022.

• On 31 March, WFP began the construction of the market in Sebha. WFP’s Civil Engineer was in attendance and met with local community leaders, farmers, and the municipality officials in Sebha.