WFP Libya Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

105,000 people assisted in March 2021

900 mt of food assistance in March 2021

USD 359,000 of voucher assistance in March 2021

USD 9.9 million six-month net funding requirements (May – October 2021)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP reached over 105,000 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include general and emergency food distributions, provision of commodity e-vouchers, food assistance for training activities and school feeding.

• Over 23,000 vulnerable individuals in urban areas redeemed commodity e-vouchers for redemption of food assistance at local stores. These SMS-based vouchers have the triple benefit of restoring dignity to beneficiaries, stimulating the economy and helping strengthen the technological capacity of local partners. WFP is working to expand its use of vouchers in 2021 to more beneficiaries in urban areas where the impact on markets is positive.

• WFP conducted training for its new cooperating partner, Alsafwa, as well as school-level focal points, before beginning the implementation of a new school feeding project in coordination with UNICEF under the Education Cannot Wait fund. The project will run until 31 July and aims to support 2,000 vulnerable migrant schoolchildren attending nonformal education facilities in Sebha. Distributions of daily school meals for close to 900 schoolchildren began in late March, with further distributions scheduled to begin in the first weeks of April.

• Together with local partners and UNHCR, WFP provided ready-to-eat food rations to close to 7,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in Azzawiya, Misrata and Tripoli, including a number of urgent cases newly released from detention.

• Trainings continued in Sirte, as part of a project to build livelihood skills for 500 young people and connect them to income-generating opportunities. Courses vary widely, including training heavy machine operators, electricians, plasterers, caterers, and mobile phone repair technicians. The project is being conducted with WFP’s local partners and in coordination with Sirte Municipality, UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF under the UN Peacebuilding Fund.