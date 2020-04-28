WFP Libya Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Amid continuing armed clashes and a highly unstable political, security and economic situation in Libya, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread globally. In Libya, WFP is working with its local partners to ensure food support continues, while taking all safety measures against potential transmission of COVID-19. This includes thorough disinfection, physical distancing, and smaller distribution sites.

WFP is fully aligned with Libya’s priority to ensure distance learning takes place while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Starting 30 March, thanks to the efforts of the school feeding focal points and the education offices, WFP began the distributions of date bars as take-home rations for the schoolchildren and their families that are enrolled in the programme. Distributions are undertaken by school officials outside of curfew hours and with all COVID-19 precautions in place. Further details on WFP’s southern Libya school feeding programme are available here.

WFP is working within the Rapid Response Mechanism & the Migration Resources and Response Mechanism to look into the best options for the way forward in adjusting procedures to adapt to the new circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, WFP reached approximately 104,793 people in need through its programmes in Libya: general food distributions, emergency food distributions as packages for migrants in urban settings, emergency food distributions through the Rapid Response Mechanism to internally displaced people, school feeding, and food for training initiatives in Sebha.