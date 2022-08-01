WFP Libya Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

65,989 people assisted in June 2022

235 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 10,411 cash-based transfers made

US$ 22.9 m six months (July-December 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya reached 65,989 beneficiaries in June; 18,090 beneficiaries through the monthly in-kind full-ration general food assistance (GFA), 2,950 migrants through in-kind ready-to-eat (RTE) food assistance, 957 individuals through food-restricted prepaid card cash transfer under GFA, and 43,992 schoolchildren through school feeding, including 8,211 children assisted with fresh meals cooked at the Central Kitchen school feeding in Benghazi.

• The construction of a new market in Sebha continued. Site preparation, foundations of the administrative building, and the fabrication of steel shading are completed.

• WFP initiated the training of 20 individuals under the hydroponics project to grow fodder in Tawergha. Twelve participants started to use the WFP Home-To-Grow (H2GROW) hydroponic application. WFP also continued facilitating the WhatsApp-based agriculture information networking with the participation of around 700 smallholder farmers in the east and south of Libya.

• WFP facilitated the food security sector meeting with the participation of ten members from NGOs and UN agencies including ACF, DRC, FAO, IFAD, IOM, REACH and REACH presented its Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment – Food Security 2022.

• WFP displayed information materials on its programmatic activities and enabling services to public visitors at the NGO Expo organized by the NGO, Moomken, in Tripoli.

• Maysaa ALGHRIBAWY, WFP Libya Country Director, attended the introductory meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in preparation for the Seventh Libyan Conference for Medical Science in October 2022.

• As prices continue to inflate, the purchasing power of vulnerable households is at stake. As of June 2022, the joint assessment by REACH and WFP indicated that 13 percent of households were found to have a food security living gap. WFP estimates that 18.42 percent of the population in Libya (over 1.2 million people) have