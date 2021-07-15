WFP Libya Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In June, WFP reached around 105,390 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include general and emergency food distributions, commodity evouchers, food assistance for training activities and school feeding.

Together with local partners, UNHCR and IOM, WFP provided ready-to-eat (RTE) food rations to over 9,445 vulnerable migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in Alqatroun, Bani Walid, Sebha, Tripoli, Misurata, Azawia and Zwara, including 188 urgent cases newly released from detention.

The school feeding programme reached some 945 schoolchildren at four non-education schools in Sebha under the Education Cannot Wait fund and in collaboration with UNICEF and a local NGO partner.

Preparations are ongoing for the scale-up of Food for Training (FFT) activities in all regions, including hydroponics in the South and introduce microfinancing and access to finance for some FFT graduates. WFP also continued to implement skills based training projects that reached out 400 participants in Alghrifa, Bint Beya, Ghat and Sebha focusing on baking, bee keeping, painting, cooking and food preservation, water system and generators maintenance, and AC maintenance and installation, etc.