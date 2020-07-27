WFP Libya Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

99,020 people assisted in June 2020 - 509,16 MT of food assistance distributed in June - USD 9.5 m six-month (August 2020 – January 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP Libya released its COVID-19 response report, which provides a summary of the worsening food security situation in Libya, as well as the operation’s response since the start of the pandemic.

The June 2020 WFP Vulnerability Analysis Mapping (VAM) regional update includes Libya as one of the countries whose levels of nutrition are most affected by the coronavirus-related restrictions and its impact on the economy. Crucial even before the pandemic, WFP’s assistance has now become even more vital, in times where the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 and the effects of the ongoing conflict mean people have even less access to food and healthcare services.

• In June 2020, WFP reached approximately 99,020 people in need through its programmes in Libya: general and emergency food distributions as a single agency, emergency food distributions through the Rapid Response Mechanism, food support through the new e-voucher modality, and school feeding.

• WFP Libya and UNHCR Libya launched a new innovative partnership assisting food insecure refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention with emergency food assistance. The project aims to initially distribute food assistance to 2,000 people with plans to scale up its support to 10,000 beneficiaries by the end of the year.

• WFP is fully aligned with Libya and the Ministry of Education’s priority to ensure distance learning takes place while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. WFP continues to distribute date bars as take-home rations for the schoolchildren and their families that are enrolled in the programme. In June,

WFP reached 2,138 schoolchildren and their families.

Distributions are undertaken by school officials outside of curfew hours and with all COVID-19 precautions in place.

• In mid-June, WFP Libya started its second round of food distributions through the commodity e-voucher modality to just over 5,000 beneficiaries in Tripoli. Each family received entitlements sufficient to cover two months of assistance, choosing seven food items from pre-selected commodities. Safety measures to prohibit the spread of COVID-19 continue to be stringently implemented.