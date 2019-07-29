WFP Libya Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

68,990 people assisted in June 2019* (estimate)

3,797 mtof food assistance distributed so far in 2019

US$ 7.3 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP reached some 68,990 people in need through its general food assistance (GFA) in Libya.

• WFP has taken a lead role in the emergency response of the current crisis - the intensification of clashes in Tripoli, both on an agency level and as leading agency for several Sectors. Through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), WFP is providing emergency food assistance to displaced families in and around Tripoli in coordination with sister agencies. As of the end of June, through the RRM, WFP has reached 21,865 people recently displaced due to the clashes, while having prepositioned its 2-week dry rations for 500 migrants at the UNHCR-managed Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli. At the request of the Sudanese Embassy, WFP has also been assisting Sudanese migrants outside of detention centres. Read the Country Directors’ thoughts on WFP Libya team’s response to the clashes in Tripoli through his WFP Insight story.

• A wave of heavy rainfall hit the southwestern region of Libya on 28 May 2019 and intensified on 2 June. The heavy flooding displaced over 4,000 people and affected over 20,000. WFP, in partnership with the Libyan Red Crescent, assisted some 1,200 displaced individuals in Ghat and Elberket through three community kitchens. Since 2016, WFP also supports the Ghat region through its regular monthly food assistance.

• WFP started distribution of school snacks (date bars) to some 2,200 school children in southern Libya, to be implemented until the end of the examinations for Grade 6-9 students in end July. The School Feeding Programme will resume in September 2019, at the start of the 2019/20 school year, focusing on 20,000 school children.

• WFP has also provided training for school feeding focal points in 59 schools and is working in tandem with the Libyan Ministry of Education (MoE) to develop a national school feeding strategy, as well as continue capacity building efforts. WFP is also working with trained its contracted call-centre (based in Tunis) on Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM), it is currently conducting PDM calls through them, covering distribution locations throughout the East, West and South of the country.

• WFP’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) continues to collect data on the general population, including migrants, and monitors overall market trends. Information gathered through monitoring and evaluation is compiled in a database, analysed, and shared with relevant actors.