WFP Libya Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

42,480 people assisted in July 2022

428 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 64,195 cash-based transfers made

US$ 19.3 m six months (August 2022-January 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP reached 42,480 beneficiaries in July under its various operations. Under the general food assistance (GFA) programme, 25,789 beneficiaries were reached through the monthly in-kind food assistance while 3,829 individuals through food-restricted prepaid card cash transfers. In addition, 11,939 migrants and persons in need of international protection were provided with ready-to-eat (RTE) food, and 923 beneficiaries through unrestricted cash for training.

• On 5 July, WFP conducted an induction session for newly employed operators for the Community Feedback Mechanism, “تواصل – Tawasul” at Moomken Organization for Awareness and Media’s office.

• During the reporting period, WFP held a coordination meeting with the Minister of Education in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Minister appraised WFP’s efforts in the School Feeding programme and expressed interest in continuing the cooperation with the Government to launch the National School Feeding Programme for Libya. Both parties agreed to develop a 3-years Memorandum of Understanding for 2023 – 2025 in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) and WFP’s new Country Strategic Plan for Libya.

• WFP participated in a training in Tunis facilitated by Action contre la Faim (ACF) Canada, for the management of the Standardised Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART)

Nutrition survey in Libya. The 25 participants from the Libyan Bureau of Statistics & Census (BoSC) and the Ministry of Health will create a detailed plan for a cascading training for enumerators. WFP will continue to support the process in coordination with ACF, BoSC and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

• On 19 July, the Czech Ambassador, Mr. Jan Vechtal, and WFP Libya representative, Ms. Maysaa ALGHRIBAWY, visited the Food and Drug Control Centre (FDCC)

Tripoli branch in an effort to enhance synergies and strengthen partnership with FDCC, a vital entity in Libya.

• In coordination with the Libyan Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs, WFP and the Embassy of Japan in Libya signed an agreement to support the continuation of food distribution and the Central Kitchen School Feeding in the West and the East of the country, with thanks to a generous contribution of USD 1.46 million from the Government of Japan.

• WFP signed Field Level Agreement (FLA) amendment letters with five local NGO partners (Ayady alKhair Society (AKS), Atta Al Kher, LibAID, Moomken and STACO) for the second half of 2022.