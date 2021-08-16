WFP Libya Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

95,393 people assisted in July 2021 (est.)

927 mt of food assistance in July 2021

USD 369,000 of voucher assistance in July 2021

USD 11.6 million six-month net funding requirements (August 2021–January 2022)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached around 95,393 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include general and emergency food distributions, commodity evouchers, food assistance for training activities and school feeding.

• WFP, in partnership with UNHCR, distributed emergency ready-to-eat food rations to 15 vulnerable refugees in UNHCR-managed Community Day Centre in Tripoli.

WFP’s food assistance reached 317 vulnerable migrants in urban settings in Alqatroun, Bani Walid, Sebha, Tripoli and Zwara door-to-door through IOM’s Migrant Resources and Response Mechanism.

• The school feeding programme reached some 2,975 schoolchildren at four non-education schools in Sebha under the Education Cannot Wait fund, in collaboration with UNICEF and a local NGO partner.

• In July, WFP implemented the commodity e-voucher general food assistance and reached 24,665 beneficiaries. Due to armed clashes in Azzawiya, the redemption process was put on hold on 30 and 31 July.

The redemption was planned to be resumed by 1 August.

• WFP, as the Nexus Working Group chair, facilitated the Nexus Working Group meeting. The Working Group Chair and Coordinator highlighted the need for members to provide feedback on their activities in Sabha and Tawergha, to enable the update of the agreed 4W Nexus Mapping and dashboard and eventually facilitate its use for communication to the international community and local municipality, in addition to identifying potential for cooperation.