WFP Libya Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

82,122 people assisted in July 2020

772 MT of food assistance distributed in July

USD 10.4 m six-month (September 2020 – February 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July 2020, WFP reached approximately 82,122 people in need through its programmes in Libya: direct general and emergency food distributions, emergency food distributions through the Rapid Response Mechanism, food support through the new e-voucher modality, and school feeding.

• Based on the results of Quick Needs Assessments (QNA), in July, 7,495 additional newly vulnerable people were identified and enrolled into WFP’s general food assistance for the rest of the year. Of these, 4,400 are in Aljufra, Azzawiya and Misrata, 1,675 in Ejdabia and 1,420 in Derna. In addition, 26 newly identified vulnerable female-headed households in Zwara will also be added from August onward. Since WFP focuses on highly vulnerable people, some graduate from assistance once assessments show their needs have been met in order to ensure the inclusion of newly vulnerable people. As a result, through the QNAs, 1,360 people graduated from WFP assistance in July.

• WFP, in consultation with the Ministry of Education and their municipality offices, is organizing a second round of take-home school feeding rations, distributing date bars to 18,379 schoolchildren and their families in Alkufra, Alqatroun, Alsharkiya and Ghat in early August. WHO-produced COVID-19 awareness and prevention leaflets will also be distributed along with WFP rations. Distributions are undertaken by school officials outside of curfew hours and with all COVID-19 precautions in place.

• In July, WFP Libya started its third round of food distributions through the commodity e-voucher modality to just over 5,000 beneficiaries in Tripoli. Measures to prohibit the spread of COVID-19 continue to be stringently implemented.

• In early July, WFP published a Request-For-Proposals for livelihoods activities in southern and eastern Libya. This includes innovative projects such as hydroponics. The selection of NGO profiles and projects is ongoing.