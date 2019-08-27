WFP Libya Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

93,415 people assisted in July 2019* (estimate)

3,797 mt of food assistance distributed so far in 2019

US$ 8.4 m six months (August - January 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached some 93,415 people in need through its general food assistance (GFA) in Libya.

• Vulnerability analysis mapping (VAM) continues to collect data on the general population, including migrants, and monitors overall market trends.

Information gathered through monitoring and evaluation is compiled in a database, analysed, and shared with relevant actors. The WFP Migration Pulse “Understanding the needs and food security situation of migrants in Libya” was published in July and presented the findings of the second round of data collection using innovative web surveys among migrants and refugees from 36 different countries.

• Under its Interim Country Strategic Plan 2019-2020, WFP and its local partner launched resilience and community-building projects in Libya. These initially target 39 women from local communities whose lives have been affected by the ongoing crisis, with the aim to provide skills training in line with local businesses’ needs, as well as participants’ interests.

Candidates were identified together with the local Ministry of Social Affairs, local women’s NGOs and community leaders. The first classes focused on dessert-making and sewing, while the upcoming one is a stylist course. Business management is a key component of every course, including assessing market feasibility for products, overhead costs, and marketing. All participants will receive food assistance upon attendance, and WFP’s support in job search.

• WFP Libya worked on the organization of a Training of Trainers (ToT) for Libyan government officials to be held on 22-25 August, with the plan to train 66 Ministry of Education officials (MoE) on Education, and its cooperating partners have conducted quick needs assessments on non-beneficiaries in Benghazi and Sabha who had called WFP hotline about registration in June 2019. The number of calls received at WFP Hotline has increased from 270 in June to 580 in July. Over 75 percent of the calls were coming from Sebha governorate in the South of Libya where the most critical and severe needs are located as per Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019. As a result, hotline agents registered over 450 household information in July.