09 Sep 2018

WFP Libya Country Brief, July 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2018
Download PDF (380.76 KB)

In Numbers

175,000 people in need targeted for food assistance in 2018

86,728 people assisted so far this year

US$7.4 m six months (August 2018 – January 2019) net funding requirements

86,728 people assisted in JULY 2018

Operational Context

Efforts to reach a peaceful conclusion to the conflict in Libya continue amidst persisting political instability and a volatile security situation. Unrest since 2011 has caused the economic and humanitarian situation in the country to deteriorate significantly; ongoing violence between multiple factions further aggravates an unstable environment. The Government of National Accord (GNA) continues to seek recognition throughout Libya, though it continues to face opposition from rival parliaments and struggle with violence within the country from the many armed militia groups.

WFP resumed operations in Libya in September 2014. Until now, WFP’s assistance has been through the provision of inkind food assistance. Each family receives two food parcels, enough to support five people for one month. The parcels consist of rice, pasta, wheat flour, chickpeas, vegetable oil, sugar and tomato paste. The food entitlements provide 75 percent (1,530 kcal) of daily energy requirements per person per day. WFP is using feedback of those who receive food parcels to revise the contents of the basket, which may subsequently change. As the Libyan context evolves, so must WFP’s response; as such, the operation is adapting and growing to address the humanitarian needs in-country. More details can be found in the Operational Updates section of this brief.

