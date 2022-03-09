WFP Libya Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

46,451 people assisted in January 2022

67 mt of food assistance in January 2022

USD 18 million six-month funding requirements (February – July 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP Libya reached 46,451 beneficiaries in January. 4,193 refugees & migrants were reached through in-kind ready-toeat (RTE) food distributions, 41,658 schoolchildren through school feeding, and 25 fire-affected individuals through an emergency one-off food assistance. January unconditional food assistance was postponed due to delay in Food and Drug Control Centre’s clearance of new consignments and in contracting with the B2B Wholesalers resulting from disagreement of prices.

• WFP chaired the Nexus Working Group meeting. The Nexus Coordinator and REACH presented the interactive Nexus 4W dashboard to map humanitarian/development/peaceoriented interventions against the municipality-identified needs in Sabha. WFP and its local partner presented the market rehabilitation projects in Sabha and Ubari as examples of the humanitarian-development-peace initiatives.

• On 19 January, WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNICEF Libya focusing on strategic collaboration for 2022-2025. Some areas of the joint partnerships will focus on integrating social protection policies in the national agenda, capacity strengthening, sharing knowledge on best practices, nutrition-sensitive programming, and generating evidence as well as monitoring and evaluation.

• WFP also signed the MoU Amendment with the United States Institute of Peace that will focus on implementing peacebuilding activities in Libya until 31 December 2022.

• On 26 January, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education launched the “Central Kitchen” programme. 6,410 schoolchildren across 12 schools in Benghazi received school meals composed of fresh sandwiches, dairy products, fruits, water, and mineral/vitamin-fortified date bars. The Central Kitchen also provides decent jobs to 50 youth and women, including Tawergha internally displaced persons who cook or deliver school meals. WFP also assisted over 35,000 schoolchildren in Ejdabiya with daily distributions of mineral/vitamin-fortified date bars in January 2022.

• On 26 January, WFP joined a visit to Sabha with the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya, the Humanitarian/Resident Coordinator and other UN representatives. In meetings with municipal officials, women, youth and civil society organizations, UN agencies and its Sabha partners agreed to collaborate in an escalated effort to tackle the region’s long-standing humanitarian needs and development challenges.