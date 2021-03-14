WFP Libya Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

89,000 people assisted in January 2021

872 mt of food assistance in January 2021

USD 198,000 of voucher assistance in January 2021

USD 11 million six-month net funding requirements (February – July 2021)

Operational Updates

• In January 2021, WFP reached over 89,000 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include direct general and emergency food distributions, food assistance for training activities and a school feeding/healthy kitchen project.

• Close to 10,000 beneficiaries in Tripoli and Zwara received commodity vouchers for redemption of food assistance at local stores in January. These SMSbased e-vouchers have the triple benefit of restoring dignity to beneficiaries, stimulating the economy and helping to strengthen the technological capacity of local partners. Following the successful piloting of a voucher modality in 2020, WFP plans to scale-up its use of vouchers in 2021 to reach more beneficiaries in urban areas of Libya, where it is feasible and the impact on markets is positive.

• Leveraging its legacy of innovation, WFP began piloting a hydroponics project in January as part of its livelihoods programming to help households become more resilient to shocks. Hydroponics, a soilless cultivation technique, requires up to 25 percent less space and 90 percent less water than traditional agriculture, and can help grow crops in challenging locations such as arid environments and urban contexts with limited space. Following a feasibility assessment, close to 50 farmers in Sebha, including women, were provided with raw materials and instruction on how to grow hydroponic fodder for their farm animals.

• WFP, together with United States Institute for Peace and Fezzan Libya Organization, has begun rehabilitation of the local market in Ubari. This new project forms part of WFP’s food assistance for assets interventions, and came out of local peace dialogues as a way to support inter-communal relations, peace-building and social cohesion. Upon completion, the community site will include a green space and family area as well as a shopping and sales area to support the local agriculture sector.