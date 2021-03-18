WFP Libya Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

92,000 people assisted in February 2021

893 mt of food assistance in February 2021

USD 197,000 of voucher assistance in February 2021

USD 8.9 million six-month net funding requirements (April – September 2021)

Operational Updates

In February, WFP reached over 92,000 people in need through its programmes in Libya, which include general and emergency food distributions, provision of commodity e-vouchers, food assistance for training activities and a school feeding/healthy kitchen project.

Close to 10,000 beneficiaries in Tripoli and Zwara received commodity vouchers for redemption of food assistance at local stores in February. These SMS-based e-vouchers have the triple benefit of restoring dignity to beneficiaries, stimulating the economy and helping strengthen the technological capacity of local partners. WFP is working to expand its use of vouchers in 2021 to more beneficiaries in urban areas where the impact on markets is positive.

Under a new project partnership agreement for 2021, WFP and UNHCR are extending their support to food insecure refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya in response to the socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the effects of the ongoing conflict. UNHCR and WFP jointly resumed distributions of ready-to-eat rations in February, reaching over 7,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers. Staff and partners will continue to ensure COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as personal protection equipment, social distancing and disinfection, are in place for distributions.

WFP received an award of USD 120,000 from the World Bank for a joint social protection assessment in 2021, in support of strengthening social protection measures in Libya that protect access to adequate, nutritious and safe food for all.